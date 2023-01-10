Jonathan Isaac to Play in G League; Magic Return Soon?

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is one step closer to returning to the floor.

According to ESPN, Isaac will likely play for the G League affiliate in Lakeland for two games as he ramps up a return to the main roster and rotation.

Isaac has been practicing with the team for the last month and his injuries appear to be fading, but his conditioning is what needs work after not playing in an NBA game in over two years.

“I think it’s just the way my body responds," Isaac said during media day. "So as we ramp this thing up, can I do it multiple days in a row of running, jumping, hitting sprinting, dunking and be okay, or is it going to be two to three days ‘okay, I need a break’ just based on how I'm feeling’ because a lot of this stuff I haven't done at game speed, so I'm just excited to hear that word game speed again.”

Isaac last played in the NBA in August 2020 during the playoff bubble where he tore his ACL. He then suffered a hamstring injury that held him out for the entirety of last season.

Isaac and the Lakeland Magic play Wednesday night against the Westchester Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.