Magic Legend Tracy McGrady Looks Back on Kobe Bryant Prank

Tracy McGrady came to the Orlando Magic in 2000 and became one of the greatest players in the Eastern Conference.

Out on the west coast, Kobe Bryant was doing the same for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The pair crossed paths numerous times throughout their careers and managed to forge a strong friendship, one that included jokes and goofy mind games on and off the court.

McGrady recalled one of those moments recently on WFAN Radio.

"We were in Paris and I was getting ready to go work out and he was like, 'Bro, what are you going to work out for?' I was like, 'Man I'm just going to stay in shape and get ready for the upcoming season," McGrady told WFAN Sports Radio with Evan Roberts and Craig Carton. "He's like, 'It's too early, it's the offseason.' He's just testing me. I was like okay, whatever. So, I go upstairs and change and I chill for a while. I go to the gym, walk in, (and) who's in there sweating? It was him. I just shook my head and I was like, 'Bro, didn't you just tell me?' Those were the mind games that Kobe played and I figured it out early."

McGrady was indeed a great player, carving out a hall of fame level career in both Houston and Orlando despite being unable to finish with a championship.

In his 16 seasons in the NBA, McGrady averaged 19.6 points per game, including 28.1 points per game with the Magic.