Skip to main content

Magic Legend Tracy McGrady Looks Back on Kobe Bryant Prank

T-Mac looks back.

Tracy McGrady came to the Orlando Magic in 2000 and became one of the greatest players in the Eastern Conference.

Out on the west coast, Kobe Bryant was doing the same for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The pair crossed paths numerous times throughout their careers and managed to forge a strong friendship, one that included jokes and goofy mind games on and off the court.

McGrady recalled one of those moments recently on WFAN Radio.

"We were in Paris and I was getting ready to go work out and he was like, 'Bro, what are you going to work out for?' I was like, 'Man I'm just going to stay in shape and get ready for the upcoming season," McGrady told WFAN Sports Radio with Evan Roberts and Craig Carton. "He's like, 'It's too early, it's the offseason.' He's just testing me. I was like okay, whatever. So, I go upstairs and change and I chill for a while. I go to the gym, walk in, (and) who's in there sweating? It was him. I just shook my head and I was like, 'Bro, didn't you just tell me?' Those were the mind games that Kobe played and I figured it out early."

McGrady was indeed a great player, carving out a hall of fame level career in both Houston and Orlando despite being unable to finish with a championship.

In his 16 seasons in the NBA, McGrady averaged 19.6 points per game, including 28.1 points per game with the Magic.

Tracy McGrady Kobe Bryant
News

Magic Legend Tracy McGrady Looks Back on Kobe Bryant Prank

By Matt Galatzan1 minute ago
Shaq
News

On This Day: Magic Advance To First NBA Finals

By Jeremy Brener24 minutes ago
Chuma Okeke
News

LOOK: Jabari Smith, Chuma Okeke Excite Magic Fans With Instagram Post

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
Magic
News

Orlando Magic Executive Joins Timberwolves Front Office

By The Magic Insider Staff22 hours ago
Paolo Banchero
News

NBA Draft: Why Wouldn't The Magic Take Paolo Banchero No. 1?

By Riley Sheppard23 hours ago
Chet Holmgren
News

NBA Draft: Could Magic Select Chet Holmgren First?

By Riley SheppardJun 3, 2022
Darius Days
News

Magic Meet With LSU Standout Darius Days

By The Magic Insider StaffJun 3, 2022
magic-foundation-20220411_0 (1)
News

Magic Offseason Needs: 3 Free Agent Targets

By Riley SheppardJun 2, 2022
Celtics Warriors
News

Celtics vs. Warriors: Orlando Magic Dreams & NBA Finals Watch

By Mike FisherJun 2, 2022