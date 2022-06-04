LOOK: Jabari Smith, Chuma Okeke Excite Magic Fans With Instagram Post

ORLANDO -- With less than three weeks before the NBA Draft, Orlando Magic fans are excited for the No. 1 overall pick to join the team.

It isn't just Magic fans excited, but the players themselves as well, including forward Chuma Okeke.

Okeke commented on potential top pick Jabari Smith's latest Instagram post and it sent some fans into a frenzy.

Okeke commented on Smith's Instagram post with three clock emojis, sensing that it's time for the potential No. 1 pick to take center stage. Smith responded with a lock emoji, showing that he's ready to "lock in."

Smith liked Okeke's comment and another one from a Magic fan account that said "Future Magic."

Smith and Okeke are connected from both playing for Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, so they likely have mutual friends through the basketball program. They are also both former "Georgia Mr. Basketball" winners. If they join forces in Orlando, Auburn fans will have more reason to pay attention to the Magic next season.

Okeke was drafted with the 16th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Magic, but he didn't sign his rookie contract until the following season after tearing his ACL in the NCAA Tournament that year.

Okeke played in 45 games during the 72-game shortened 2020-21 season, but managed to play in 70 games this past season, averaging 8.6 points and five rebounds per game.

While Okeke's playing time may shrink if Smith comes to town, it seems as if he'd welcome his Auburn buddy to Orlando with open arms.