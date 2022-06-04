Skip to main content

LOOK: Jabari Smith, Chuma Okeke Excite Magic Fans With Instagram Post

Future teammates?

ORLANDO -- With less than three weeks before the NBA Draft, Orlando Magic fans are excited for the No. 1 overall pick to join the team.

It isn't just Magic fans excited, but the players themselves as well, including forward Chuma Okeke.

Okeke commented on potential top pick Jabari Smith's latest Instagram post and it sent some fans into a frenzy.

Okeke commented on Smith's Instagram post with three clock emojis, sensing that it's time for the potential No. 1 pick to take center stage. Smith responded with a lock emoji, showing that he's ready to "lock in."

Smith liked Okeke's comment and another one from a Magic fan account that said "Future Magic."

Smith and Okeke are connected from both playing for Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, so they likely have mutual friends through the basketball program. They are also both former "Georgia Mr. Basketball" winners. If they join forces in Orlando, Auburn fans will have more reason to pay attention to the Magic next season.

Okeke was drafted with the 16th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Magic, but he didn't sign his rookie contract until the following season after tearing his ACL in the NCAA Tournament that year.

Okeke played in 45 games during the 72-game shortened 2020-21 season, but managed to play in 70 games this past season, averaging 8.6 points and five rebounds per game.

While Okeke's playing time may shrink if Smith comes to town, it seems as if he'd welcome his Auburn buddy to Orlando with open arms.

Chuma Okeke
News

LOOK: Jabari Smith, Chuma Okeke Excite Magic Fans With Instagram Post

By Jeremy Brener24 seconds ago
Magic
News

Orlando Magic Executive Joins Timberwolves Front Office

By The Magic Insider Staff21 hours ago
Paolo Banchero
News

NBA Draft: Why Wouldn't The Magic Take Paolo Banchero No. 1?

By Riley Sheppard21 hours ago
Chet Holmgren
News

NBA Draft: Could Magic Select Chet Holmgren First?

By Riley Sheppard22 hours ago
Darius Days
News

Magic Meet With LSU Standout Darius Days

By The Magic Insider StaffJun 3, 2022
magic-foundation-20220411_0 (1)
News

Magic Offseason Needs: 3 Free Agent Targets

By Riley SheppardJun 2, 2022
Celtics Warriors
News

Celtics vs. Warriors: Orlando Magic Dreams & NBA Finals Watch

By Mike FisherJun 2, 2022
Marcus Sasser
News

Orlando Magic Prospect Withdraws From NBA Draft, Returns to School

By Coty DavisJun 2, 2022
JSmith
News

NBA Draft: How Good Can Magic Target Jabari Smith Be?

By Riley SheppardJun 1, 2022