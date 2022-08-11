NBA Retires Legend Bill Russell's No. 6

Bill Russell's legacy will be forever remembered in the NBA.

Less than two weeks after the passing of NBA legend Bill Russell, the league announced on Thursday that they will permanently retire the No. 6 for all teams.

"The National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced today that they will honor the life and legacy of 11-time NBA champion and civil rights pioneer Bill Russell by permanently retiring his uniform number, 6, throughout the league. The iconic Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer will be the first player to have his number retired across the NBA," the league said in an official statement.

“Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way. Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized," said commissioner Adam Silver.

To this day, Russell is often regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history, having guided the Boston Celtics to 11 championships (the last two as a player-coach) and earned 12 All-Star appearances and five Most Valuable Player Awards.

His defensive endeavors likewise became renowned throughout the basketball world, as did his efforts to fight racism (which were officially recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011). The NBA Finals' MVP Award was named in Russell's honor in 2009.

Last season, 25 of the league's 30 teams had a player wearing No. 6. If a player is currently wearing that number, he won't have to change it due to this retirement. But going forward, no one else will be able to select that number.