Magic's Jamahl Mosley, Jalen Suggs Ready For Big Moment vs. Cavaliers in Game 6
ORLANDO — When the Orlando Magic fully embarked on their rebuild in 2021, two of the biggest additions were hiring coach Jamahl Mosley and drafting guard Jalen Suggs with their first pick in the draft.
Three years later, they're among the focal points for a young Magic team that improved by 13 wins from last season and is in the middle of a playoff run. Orlando currently trails 3-2, though, there's reason for optimism after taking Cleveland down to the wire in a 104-103 loss on the road, as the Magic return home where they've won both games in the series.
While Orlando dominated at the Kia Center, winning by an NBA-record 61 points across the two homes. While past would prove the Magic have a great shot at tying the series, Mosley isn't expecting the game to be handed to be handed to his team and expecting Game 6 to be different from the rest.
"You have to go take it," Mosley said. "We just talked about that this morning within our film session. No game has been the same and understanding that Game 6 is going to be different than Game 5. Game 6 is going to be different than Games 3 and 4 at home. Just because you're at home does not mean that you can play the exact same way you did then...It's going to be a different type of game and we've got to be able to adjust to that as we go."
While Suggs noted the stakes at hand with Orlando needing to win to keep its season alive, he noted the game isn't that different and the moment is one he and his teammates are more than ready for.
They've all been intense, they've all been physical, they've all come down to details and will at the end of the day," Suggs said. "I don't think this moment is any more different. There's a bit more pressure because it's an elimination game for us but I don't think there's anything else that goes into it. It's just the game of basketball. The work's been done, we're prepared for it all year, we've been preparing for it all week and we'll be ready to go."
For many on the Magic, Game 6 will represent the biggest moment of their career to date. How it handles the moment will both determine if Orlando can keep its season alive and potentially be the experience it needs to take the next step not just this season but for years to come.
The Magic face the Cavs in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic:
- PAOLO BANCHERO JOINS ELITE COMPANY: Paolo Banchero had one of the best offensive performances in Orlando Magic playoff history in their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
- COLE ANTHONY CONFIDENT AHEAD OF GAME: It's do-or-die for the Orlando Magic in Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO MUST EMBRACE MAMBA MENTALITY: Could flipping a switch and embracing Mamba Mentality against the Cleveland Cavaliers forever alter the legacy of Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic? CLICK HERE