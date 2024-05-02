Playoff Magic: Paolo Banchero Must Embrace Mamba Mentality to Reach Superstar Status
As the Orlando Magic’s Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers came to a close, Paolo Banchero hit a three just before the buzzer sounded, but who cares? The Magic lost game five 104-103. Banchero’s last-second shot was meaningless.
Big shots belong to big-time players, but the biggest shot attempt of the night didn't come from Banchero, who had 39 points. It came from Franz Wagner in the final minute with an opportunity to tie or take the lead, but it got swatted by Evan Mobley. Banchero must learn from this.
Let’s be clear: The only reason the Magic were in this game was Banchero's sensational play. His 39 points exceeded the 34 points the rest of Orlando’s starters combined for on the evening.
However, this game could have been very different if only Banchero knew when to be selfish. It’s become cliche to talk about, but Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Mentality as a thing of legend that Banchero must add to his game.
LeBron James is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, but he’s often been criticized for being too selfless in the final moments of games that he could win himself. Banchero is undeniably a star, but his situational awareness must improve in order for him to evolve into a superstar.
Following the Game 5 loss, Charles Barkley was adamant that Orlando let the game get away by forcing the ball into Banchero’s hands too much. It’s possible that both points hold true.
Rather than putting the ball in Banchero’s hands an excessive number of times throughout the night, particularly in the fourth quarter, spreading the ball may have gotten the team better shots, but in the final seconds, the ball needs to be in Banchero’s hands so that he can decide the outcome of the game.
Wagner is the Magic’s de facto No. 2 scoring option, but letting him try to create his own shot with the series lead on the line in a game where he finished shooting just 3-11 makes no sense. He isn’t that guy. Banchero buried a useless three to close the game. If he had the ball and hit that when Wagner got blocked, Orlando would’ve led in the final seconds and had a chance to win the game.
Going forward, Banchero and the Magic must know when to get the ball in his hands and when it’s time for the team to get involved. Banchero has the potential to be up there competing with superstar players like the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards and Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum. However, it comes down to him flipping a switch in crunch time and realizing just how good he truly is.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- PAOLO BANCHERO JOINS ELITE COMPANY: Paolo Banchero had one of the best offensive performances in Orlando Magic playoff history in their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
- GAME 5 RECAP: The Orlando Magic couldn't pull out a win in a hard-fought Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
- PG TO ORLANDO?: The Orlando Magic could sign Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Paul George in free agency this summer. CLICK HERE
- WHAT MAKES MAGIC SPECIAL?: The Orlando Magic are in the midst of their best season since 2010, but one of the main reasons for their reason for their success goes beyond the basketball court. CLICK HERE