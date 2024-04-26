How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic Playoffs Game 4
The Orlando Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Here's everything you need to know.
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are looking for another win to try and even up their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
After Thursday's blowout win in Game 3, the Cavaliers will look to get back to their level of play from the first two games, but the Magic are keen to ensure that doesn't happen.
The winner of this game will place a ton of pressure on the other team to win Game 5 on Tuesday, either as an elimination game for the Magic or a big-time opportunity to protect home court for the Cavs.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Game 4:
Cavaliers vs. Magic Broadcast Information
- Date: Saturday, April 27
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
- Live Stream: Bally Sports App, Max App
Cavaliers vs. Magic Injury Report
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dean Wade (neck), Craig Porter Jr. (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle) are OUT for Game 4.
Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic are fully healthy going into Game 4.
Cavaliers vs. Magic Projected Starting Lineups
Cleveland Cavaliers
- PG Darius Garland
- SG Donovan Mitchell
- SF Max Strus
- PF Evan Mobley
- C Jarrett Allen
Orlando Magic
- PG Jalen Suggs
- SG Gary Harris
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
