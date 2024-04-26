Magic Reveal Game 4 Plan vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are looking to make it 2-2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow in Game 4 at the Kia Center.
Coming off a 38-point win on Thursday night, the Magic have a lot of confidence going into the game. However, the Cavaliers will come in with an adjustment or two as they look to steal a game in Orlando in hopes of clinching the series in Game 5 on Tuesday. But the Magic won't look to reinvent the wheel ahead of Saturday's big game.
“Just keeping it simple man, playing Magic basketball," Markelle Fultz said of their strategy for Game 4. "That's what we've been doing all year, playing defense, playing for each other. Then offensively, shooting the shot that we have and playing for each other. I think as long as we do that we'll put ourself in great position to go out there, compete and get a win."
It may seem simple on the surface, but there is more that goes into it, especially from coach Jamahl Mosley's perspective. He's on the fly assessing each possession and seeing what the best course of action is for his team.
"That's the beauty of the game, being able to feel that real time and understand exactly what they're doing and being able to stand on what we've done and being able to do at a high level and as the game goes on, we'll figure out those adjustments," Mosley said.
In the first three games, the team that has won the first quarter has cruised through the game without too much back-and-forth. It's likely that there will be a close game at some point during the series, and whichever team can figure out the right strategy against the other will likely pull out the win. And with the series halfway over, Game 4 is critical for both teams and their futures in the series.
