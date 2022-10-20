Skip to main content

Magic Starting 5: Orlando Loses Season Opener Against Pistons

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC DROP OPENING GAME IN TOUGH LOSS VS. PISTONS

"The Orlando Magic is starting the season off with a bit of a stumble after a 113-109 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at Little Caesar's Arena... For the Magic, No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero led the way with 27 points in his NBA debut ... and he looked stylish while doing it."

2. HORNETS, WITHOUT LAMELO BALL, BEAT SPURS ON ROAD

"But despite a furious comeback in the third quarter, it was poor shooting and an overall lack of offensive consistency that plagued the Spurs in a 129-102 season-opening blowout loss at home."

3. ROCKETS CAN'T GET IT DONE VS. HAWKS

"Behind 16 points from second-year prospect Jalen Green, the Rockets sustained a 117-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night inside the State Farm Arena. With the loss to the Hawks, the Rockets have dropped five consecutive opening-night games"

4. GRIZZLIES BEAT KNICKS IN TIGHT FINISH

"The Memphis Grizzlies countered Reddish's equalizing triple with just over three seconds remaining in regulation with his own deep ball, providing the necessary difference in a 115-112 victory for the hosts at FedEx Forum."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is off tonight but will be back in action on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

