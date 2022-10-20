Magic Start Hot, Finish Cold in Season-Opening Loss vs. Pistons

The Orlando Magic started its season off against the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night. Unfortunately, the Magic couldn't grab the win against the Pistons.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is starting the season off with a bit of a stumble after a 113-109 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at Little Caesar's Arena.

The Magic started off hot, blitzing out to a 15-point lead in the opening minutes and led by double digits after the first quarter.

However, the Magic regressed back to the mean while the Pistons revved up in the second quarter. Detroit outscored Orlando 40-26 in the second quarter to take a three-point lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Pistons stretched their lead to nine going into the fourth quarter. The Magic had the chance to come back, bringing the deficit to as few as one point, but Orlando could never get the lead back and fell to the Pistons.

For the Magic, No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero led the way with 27 points in his NBA debut ... and he looked stylish while doing it.

Banchero proved exactly why Orlando took him with the top pick and he's on pace to only get better from here. All five starters scored in double figures, including 21 from Jalen Suggs, who joined the starting five just before tipoff after Cole Anthony was ruled out with an illness. Bol Bol also scored 10 off the bench.

The Pistons were led by Bojan Boganovic, who hit six threes and scored a team-high 21 points.

The Magic head back to the east coast to play the Atlanta Hawks Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

