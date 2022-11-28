NBA Power Rankings: Injured Magic Falling Back?

The Orlando Magic has been the most injured team in the league. How does that affect their placement in this week's power rankings?

The Orlando Magic is struggling with numerous injuries as the season trudges along.

The team had just seven of its 17 players available during the stretch run of Sunday's loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, its fourth straight defeat.

The team's losing streak is a big reason why Orlando moved from No. 26 to 29 in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated.

"The Magic went 0–3 last week, but they did have something to celebrate when Rookie of the Year favorite Paolo Banchero returned from a seven-game absence," SI writes. "There’s still a long list of names on Orlando’s injury report, but Banchero’s coming off it is a massive boost to this struggling team. It wasn’t enough for a win in either game against Philadelphia, though, and the Magic lost to Indiana earlier in the week without him. The upcoming schedule against the Nets, Hawks, Cavaliers and Raptors is also rather unforgiving."

The four-game slide is the longest since the team started 0-5 to begin the year, but there's a chance that this current losing streak could eventually become the worst of the season so far.

The Magic face the Brooklyn Nets tonight on the second half of a back-to-back on the road before returning to Orlando to face the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Then, the team heads back out of town to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday and the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

