Magic vs. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving & Nets: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic looks to get back on track tonight against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.

ORLANDO - Victims of four straight, including six of its last seven games, the Orlando Magic looks to bounce back tonight on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.

Coming off a no-show defensively against the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando will have its hands full once against taking on the Nets.

Here are three big things to watch in this Eastern Conference match-up.

Can the Magic Play a Complete Game?

Without its biggest stars Monday night, Orlando looked like it could compete against Philadelphia - a team who had defeated them 107-99 a night prior.

And they did, keeping pace with a 76er lineup led by Shake Milton and Tobias Harris for back-to-back nights.

However, the close game did not last much longer, be outscored 31-13 in the second period, burying any hope the Magic had of pulling off the home win.

In the Magic's recent drought, almost all of its losses can be directed to a specific quarter where they were outscored by double digits.

The team will need a complete showing from its rotation if they want to pull off this road win.

Will the Roster be at Full Strength?

Already down several key rotation pieces, the Magic may need to add a few more to its current laundry list of an injury report.

Prior to Sunday's loss, guards Markelle Fultz (toe) and Jalen Suggs (knee) were no-go's after expectations to suit up.

On top of this, Wendell Carter Jr. (plantar fascia), Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) and Cole Anthony (oblique).

And to make matters worse, Mo Bamba (back spasms) and Terrence Ross (illness) had to leave mid-game against Philadelphia.

If the team heads into Monday's game down anymore players, it will make things much more difficult on Paolo Banchero - who just returned from his own seven-game absence with an ankle sprain.

Will the Nets Big Three be Too Much?

While Brooklyn has been the nothing short of a drama filled reality TV series this season, the Nets still have the potential to make a dig playoff run.

And that runs through its currently constructed Big Three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

The team (10-11) has quietly clawed its way back to near .500 after starting the season an underwhelming 1-5.

With Durant leading the charge offensively (29.3), and Irving (24.8) proving to be one of the best second options in the league when on the court, the Nets receive over 53 points per game from just the two of them.

Along with Simmons, who despite the criticism received this season, has played his old brand of basketball over the past week - posting double-digit points in six of the last seven games, including two double doubles.

The Magic will certainly have its hands full but has proven the ability to defeat playoff caliber teams.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

