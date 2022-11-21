NBA Power Rankings: Magic Injuries Holding Orlando Back?

The Orlando Magic is 1-3 in its last four games this week. Does that affect its position in the power rankings?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is in limbo with so many key players injured on the sidelines.

Despite the pile-up of injuries, the Magic has found a way to remain competitive in games. It doesn't always lead to wins, but Friday night's effort led to a one-point win against the Chicago Bulls, while Saturday ended in a one-point loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The up-and-down path forged by the Magic has kept them at the No. 26 spot in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated.

"The Magic have been largely competitive despite their injuries," SI writes. "Just last week, they beat the Bulls to spoil DeMar DeRozan’s 41-point outing. But with Paolo Banchero sidelined, Orlando lost to the Hornets, Timberwolves and Pacers. The Magic get another crack at Indiana on Monday before they return home to host the 76ers for a two-game set over the weekend."

The Magic hope to get Cole Anthony (oblique), Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Markelle Fultz (toe) among others back very soon, and then Orlando will finally be able to play as it was intended.

Orlando is back in action tonight against the Pacers in Indianapolis before heading back home for Thanksgiving break and a pair of games against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday and Sunday.

