Magic vs. Pacers Rematch: 5 Questions Ahead of Monday's Game

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (5-12) is hours away from a rematch with the Indiana Pacers (9-6).

To learn more about the Pacers ahead of tonight's matchup, we spoke with All Pacers publisher Tony East to learn more about the current state of affairs with the team.

1. The Pacers squeaked out a one-point win Saturday night. What was your biggest takeaway from the game?

That the Pacers had to go small against the giant Magic lineups. The Pacers were struggling to find answers against Bol/Wagner/WJC units until they went small with Terry Taylor at the 5 to close the third quarter. They have to get creative against the Magic size.

2. Bennedict Mathurin has taken the jump as the league's top rookie with Paolo Banchero out. How strong has he been and what's a good comparison for him with someone in the league?

He's been incredibly strong, especially as a scorer, for a first year player. He can get to the line well already, his three ball is a weapon, and he's skilled at adapting throughout a game. His feel is advanced. I'm not into player comps and I'm not sure I can come up with a good one.

3. What's one thing people should know about the Pacers that you cannot find in a box score?

That they evolve as games progress. They are one of the worst first quarter teams in the league and often reach halftime trailing. But they find ways to win thanks to their ability to adjust and be creative. It has helped them win numerous games this month, including on Saturday.

4. If the Pacers were to lose Monday, what would be the reason why?

They either get off to a start that is too poor to overcome, or the Magic's size becomes too overwhelming. Bol and Wagner are matchup nightmares for the blue and gold, especially with Duarte out. They don't have the size to defend either of them well.

5. What's your prediction for Monday?

Pacers win another tight one. 115-111.

