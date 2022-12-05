NBA Power Rankings: Magic Sliding During Losing Streak?

The Orlando Magic has lost eight in a row. Where does that place the team in this week's power rankings?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic holds the longest losing streak in the Eastern Conference.

After losses in the past week to the Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors, Orlando's losing streak doubled from four to eight.

However, the Magic didn't drop in this week's power rankings. Orlando stayed put at No. 29, one spot behind the San Antonio Spurs, a team battling an 11-game losing streak.

"Orlando began December the same way it ended November: Losing," SI writes. "The Magic dropped all four of their games last week to extend their streak to eight games. None of their games against significantly better Eastern Conference competition were particularly close. They lost to the Nets, Hawks, Cavaliers and Raptors and a seven-point loss in Brooklyn was their best showing. Orlando begins a five-game homestand on Monday against Milwaukee and its upcoming schedule is not conducive to getting back in the win column."

This week, the Magic will look to snap out of its losing ways, but it won't be easy. While the team is at home all week, challenging opponents are coming to town, including the Milwaukee Bucks (Mon.), Los Angeles Clippers (Wed.) and a twin bill with the Toronto Raptors (Fri., Sun.).

