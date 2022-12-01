Magic Guard Markelle Fultz Ready to Hold 'Feet to the Fire'

Markelle Fultz made his season debut for the Orlando Magic Wednesday night. He scored eight points in 17 minutes of his first game action since April.

ORLANDO - Markelle Fultz is back.

After missing the Orlando Magic's first 21 games of the season, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2017 NBA Draft made his return Wednesday in a loss against the Atlanta Hawks. Fultz played limited minutes and scored eight points, a welcomed return to the lineup, but he hopes to bring accountability and leadership to the young Magic team.

“One thing that I'll add to that is holding each other’s feet to the fire," Fultz said. "We know that we want to compete. In those moments in the game where things are not going our way or even going well, we have to stick together and talk to each other. We can’t not speak up when something is going wrong. That’s with everything on the court and off the court. That’s our next step, again, as far as growing and maturing as basketball players and as young men."

At 24 years old, Fultz is still young in the grand scheme of the NBA, but he's older than over half of the Magic roster, thrusting him into a leadership position on the team. That's a role he's ready to embrace.

"Telling each other what we’re doing right and what we’re doing wrong," Fultz said when asked what needs to change. "Understanding that it’s constructive criticism and it’s not hatred or trying to put somebody down. It’s just trying to get the best out of the next guy. I feel like that’s something that’s going to happen fast. Again, we already have the chemistry off the court and on the court too. It’s something that we need to do in order for us to get to the next step.”

A point guard is often designed to be a natural leader on the floor, and without many of those players in the lineup this season, the Magic has struggled. But Fultz's return may just bring back more than his individual stats and contributions. He's looking to make the others around him better as well.

