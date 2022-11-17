NBA Rookie Rankings: Where's Magic Top Pick Paolo Banchero?

Paolo Banchero has missed the past four games for the Orlando Magic. Has that cost him his top spot on the NBA Rookie Ladder?

ORLANDO - Paolo Banchero is working to get back on the court as he recovers from his ankle sprain. He's been out for just over a week with the injury and is listed as day-to-day.

The Magic has struggled offensively in Banchero's absence. His 23.5 points per game is sorely missed in Orlando, a mark that led all rookies.

But Banchero's time off the court has dropped him to No. 3 in a ranking of the NBA's rookies behind Indiana Pacers wing Bennedict Mathurin (No. 6 pick) and Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (No. 5 pick).

"Banchero drops only due to inactivity," NBA.com writes. "He missed Orlando’s past three games with a left ankle sprain. And, after sitting out practice Tuesday, was questionable for the Magic’s home tussle with the Timberwolves’ twin towers Wednesday night. “Obviously he is not happy,” coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters. Next up for Orlando and its No. 1 pick, if able: the Bulls in Chicago on Friday and then a two-game set in Indianapolis against Ladder rival Mathurin."

Banchero is one of a handful of players dealing with injuries for the Magic, joining Cole Anthony (oblique) and Wendell Carter Jr. (plantar fascia) among others on the sidelines.

Banchero and the Magic look to bounce back from the current losing streak on the road Friday against the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

