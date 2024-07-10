NBA Summer League Is First Reality Check for Magic Top Pick da Silva
ORLANDO — The NBA 2K25 Summer League is an opportunity for Orlando Magic first-round pick Tristan da Silva to see where he stacks up with his teammates and other rookies around the league.
The 6-foot-8 Brazilian-German forward is older than many of his fellow rookies, having spent four seasons at the University of Colorado. While it remains to be seen how much his collegiate experience will help him adapt to the NBA, he knows what he brings to the table and what he hopes to show in the summer league.
"Playing the right way, being a good teammate, [and] fitting within the system," da Silva said Monday. "I feel like that's my strength and helping other people out [and] making their lives easier."
Alongside da Silva will be 2023 first-round picks Anthony Black and Jett Howard, who are entering their second season and summer league together.
"Super talented guys," da Silva said. "Even though I'm the new kid on the block, they're a little younger than me. They got talent, though. They've been around for a year so I've been picking their brain and trying to get as much intel as I can get."
Across his four years at Colorado, da Silva was a 38.6 percent 3-point shooter and made almost 40 percent of his 3s in his junior and senior seasons. He also showed when it mattered most, averaging 18 points per game and making better than 55 percent of his 3s across three games in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
The Magic face the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first summer-league game, 4 p.m. ET Friday at the Pavilion in Las Vegas.
