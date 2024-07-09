Magic Founder Pat Williams Hospitalized With Pneumonia
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic founder Pat Williams is currently in intensive care due to a battle with pneumonia, according to reports from WFTV's Alex Walker.
Walker also reported that Williams is surrounded by his family at AdventHealth Orlando and the outlook is "grim" for the 84-year-old basketball legend.
Williams helped find the Magic and served as the team's general manager for seven seasons after they became an NBA franchise in 1989. As general manager, Orlando made the playoffs three times, including the first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. The Magic also landed two pillars in the franchise's 35-year history with Williams at the helm when they took Shaquille O'Neal in 1992 and Penny Hardaway in 1993.
Williams was promoted to senior vice president in 1996 and held that role until he retired in 2019. His work in the NBA earned him John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.
Before joining the Magic, Williams was also the general manager for the Chicago Bulls (1969-1973), Atlanta Hawks (1973-1974) and Philadelphia 76ers (1974-1986). The 76ers made four NBA Finals appearances and won one championship in his tenure.
