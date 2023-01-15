The Orlando Magic and Miami Heat could be ideal partners for an inter-divisional trade involving Mo Bamba.

With trade rumors in full swing, the Orlando Magic finds itself in a tricky position.

While wanting to keep the young core together, there are a few players who could warrant being traded, and arguably the player most popular in rumors is Mo Bamba.

According to Bleacher Report, Mo Bamba would be one of the players that would make the most sense for the Miami Heat to acquire.

"While Miami has been bitten by injuries all season, simply counting on a healthy roster to make a run to the Finals isn't enough, not in this improved East," Bleacher Report writes. "The Heat should think big at first, looking for power forwards who can stretch the floor alongside Bam Adebayo and give this 24th-ranked offense a little more juice."

Bamba, 24, is averaging 7.9 points per game this season and is on a very tradeable contract, making only $10.3 million this year. He could make up to the same amount next season, but it is non-guaranteed.

While inter-division trades are rare, Bamba provides exactly the type of skillset that would work well next to Adebayo in the frontcourt while also not breaking the bank.

As much as the Magic would love a first-round pick for Bamba at the deadline, it doesn't appear likely, but the Heat has enticing pieces like Caleb Martin or Omer Yurtseven who could come up to Orlando in a return package.

