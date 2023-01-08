NBA Trade Rumors: Magic Deal Mo Bamba to Bulls?

The Orlando Magic drafted Mo Bamba with the sixth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. But is his time with the team coming to an end?

ORLANDO - With the NBA Trade Deadline a month away, the phones will be busy for all 30 teams in the league, including the Orlando Magic.

Arguably one of the biggest names with uncertainty surrounding his future in Orlando is big man Mo Bamba.

Bamba, 24, is averaging 7.9 points per game this season and is on a very tradeable contract, making only $10.3 million this year. He could make up to the same amount next season, but it is non-guaranteed.

Bamba could be an attractive trade target for a team needing some outside shooting in the frontcourt, like the Chicago Bulls.

NBA Analysis Network suggests a deal that sends Bamba to the Bulls in exchange for Coby White and Goran Dragic.

If this deal were to happen, Orlando would likely buy out the 36-year-old Dragic, allowing him to sign with a contending team. However, White would likely stay in Orlando with an uncertain role. With Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs all earning priority over White, it will be hard for the 22-year-old to crack consistent minutes out of the rotation.

Given the fact that Bamba was a DNP in Saturday night's win over the Golden State Warriors with Wendell Carter Jr. and Moe Wagner healthy, the tea leaves could be reading that Bamba's role is diminishing in Orlando, making sense as to why he could be a hot commodity at this year's trade deadline.

