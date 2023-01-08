Magic Hot Shooting Lands Orlando Win vs. Warriors

The Golden State Warriors put up a challenge, but the Orlando Magic overcame it on the first contest of a five-game road trip.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (15-25) is starting the road trip out strong with a convincing 115-101 win against the Golden State Warriors (20-20) Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Orlando won the game by shooting at an efficient 50.6 percent from the floor, and in typical Magic fashion, the team won by committee.

No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner led the way with 25 and 24 respectively. Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony scored 16 apiece, while Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points. Fultz also added six steals, which ties a career-high.

The Warriors, playing without Stephen Curry (ankle) and Klay Thompson (knee), operated their signature offense living and dying by the three. But without their two best shooters, it was difficult to execute. The Warriors made just 18 of their 58 three-point attempts from the floor. Anthony Lamb stepped up with a career-high 26 off the bench, but it wasn't enough to quell the Magic.

The win marks the Magic's third straight against the Warriors and the first time Orlando has swept Golden State since the 2012-13 season.

The Magic returns to the court Monday night in the capital of California to face the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. on the east coast.

