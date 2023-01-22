NBA Trade Rumors: Magic's Mo Bamba to Raptors; Gary Trent Jr. to Orlando?

The Orlando Magic could make a big move at the trade deadline this year, and it may involve the Toronto Raptors.

The Toronto Raptors hold arguably more cards than any team with less than three weeks going into the NBA Trade Deadline.

With the potential of starting a fire sale north of the border, the Raptors could look to part ways with scoring wing Gary Trent Jr., who could opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Trent Jr., 24, is averaging a career-best 18.6 points per game in his second full season with the Raptors.

He could be the scoring dynamo the Orlando Magic is looking for off the bench or provide a true shooting guard for the starting lineup next to Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

NBA Analysis Network posed a trade idea which sent Trent Jr. to the Magic in exchange for Mo Bamba, Terrence Ross and a 2025 first-round pick swap.

Bamba and Ross don't appear to be part of the Magic's long-term plans as neither have contract guarantees for next season. The price for a potential future long-term starter isn't a lot, but it comes with the risk that Trent Jr. may walk in free agency to control his own destiny and sign with the team of his choosing.

However, if the risk pays off, it could push Orlando further along the right path towards building a contender.

