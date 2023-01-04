Thunder vs. Magic GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (13-24) look to start the new year on the right foot against the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-21).

The Magic hope to tie the season series after the Thunder beat Orlando at home on Nov. 1. Orlando held a massive late lead, but Oklahoma City pulled off an incredible come-from-behind win to sting the Magic. Orlando certainly wants revenge.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are coming into Orlando red hot. The Thunder posted 150 points last night in its win at home against the NBA-best Boston Celtics. Will their momentum run through the Magic's four-day rest, or will the Thunder's tank run out of gas?

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Thunder vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 4

Wednesday, Jan. 4 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Wizards vs. Magic Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren (OUT - foot)

Ousmane Dieng (OUT - wrist)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (OUT - ankle)

Aleksej Pokusevski (OUT - knee)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Kevon Harris (OUT - suspension)

Admiral Schofield (OUT - suspension)

Franz Wagner (OUT - suspension)

Moe Wagner (OUT - suspension)

Bol Bol (OUT - health & safety protocols)

Thunder vs. Magic Projected Starters

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG Josh Giddey

SG Aaron Wiggins

SF Kenrich Williams

PF Jalen Williams

C Lu Dort

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Cole Anthony

SF Terrence Ross

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

