NBA Draft: Have the Magic Found Their Answer at No. 1?

With just over 24 hours until the Orlando Magic end the two-month long suspense surrounding the first overall pick, rumors have been heating up.

Potential top-three pick Paolo Banchero has pushed back his workout with the Magic according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Jonathan Givony.

Their report states that Banchero is holding out on the workout because he does not believe the Magic will use the first pick on him.

In Givony’s latest mock draft he has Banchero being selected third overall by the Houston Rockets.

For the Magic, it appears to be a two-man race between Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren.

“I think it’s actually just Holmgren and Smith for the number one selection,” ESPN’s Jay Bilas said. “With Jabari Smith you have somebody who compares a little bit to Kevin Durant with his ability to shoot the ball and he’s a big time offensive player and can guard multiple positions.”

And for a team who ranked third-worst in three point percentage last season, Smith’s shooting ability may prove too good to pass up.

“Jabari Smith is the most dynamic shooter in this draft,” Givony said. “He can come off screens, he can pull-up off the dribble in transition, he’s lethal in the mid-post area. This guy shot 42 percent from three at 6-10, it’s hard to find that in this class.”

But over the past week, Holmgren has stayed in contention for that number one selection.

With his modern NBA size, ability to stretch the floor and possibility of reuniting with his high school teammate Jalen Suggs, the Magic will be using every second they have to make the right decision.

“Holmgren is kind of a baby Giannis with the way he plays, and you sort of have to get over his body because you don’t see his body style in the NBA or at least you haven’t traditionally,” Bilas said. “But Holmgren is the real deal, so I think it’s a difficult decision.”