Does Chet Holmgren Want To Play For The Magic?

The Orlando Magic are currently debating between choosing either Auburn's Jabari Smith or Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren to be the No. 1 pick in next month's draft.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Chet Holmgren Steph Chambers/Getty Images Chet Holmgren Stephen Maturen/Getty Images Chet Holmgren

Holmgren, the star player for the No. 1-seed Bulldogs in the NCAA Tournament, was recently interviewed by TMZ Sports in a paparazzi-like confrontation.

The reporter quickly asked Holmgren if he felt he was the No. 1 pick.

"Man, we'll see," Holmgren said. "June 23rd, everybody tune in," he told the camera.

On a follow-up question, Holmgren was asked if he wanted to "be an Orlando Magic."

"I want to land in the best fit for my career," Holmgren responded.

Orlando certainly could be the best fit for Holmgren.

"This front office’s track record reveals an obsession with length, so one can easily connect the dots there," said The Athletic.

There are a number of reasons for the Magic to take Holmgren over Smith.

Holmgren can play the four or five and could complement Wendell Carter Jr. well as a high-low combo. He also has a very strong defensive IQ that could make him one of the league's best defenders once he puts on a little more weight. He also has proven success with last year's top pick Jalen Suggs, his former high school teammate.

While Smith is a year younger and can be more versatile on defense, Holmgren could have the higher ceiling between the two and he could project as an All-NBA defender one day.

Jamahl Mosley Jamahl Mosley Jamahl Mosley

Whether the Magic select Holmgren or Smith, the team is getting one of the best players in the draft and someone who makes Orlando better immediately. And when you have the No. 1 pick in the draft, that's the one thing you want to be able to guarantee.