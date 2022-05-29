Skip to main content

Does Chet Holmgren Want To Play For The Magic?

The Gonzaga Bulldog answered the question in a quick interview.

The Orlando Magic are currently debating between choosing either Auburn's Jabari Smith or Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren to be the No. 1 pick in next month's draft.

Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren Jalen Suggs

Chet Holmgren

Holmgren, the star player for the No. 1-seed Bulldogs in the NCAA Tournament, was recently interviewed by TMZ Sports in a paparazzi-like confrontation.

The reporter quickly asked Holmgren if he felt he was the No. 1 pick.

"Man, we'll see," Holmgren said. "June 23rd, everybody tune in," he told the camera.

On a follow-up question, Holmgren was asked if he wanted to "be an Orlando Magic."

"I want to land in the best fit for my career," Holmgren responded.

Orlando certainly could be the best fit for Holmgren.

"This front office’s track record reveals an obsession with length, so one can easily connect the dots there," said The Athletic.

There are a number of reasons for the Magic to take Holmgren over Smith.

Holmgren can play the four or five and could complement Wendell Carter Jr. well as a high-low combo. He also has a very strong defensive IQ that could make him one of the league's best defenders once he puts on a little more weight. He also has proven success with last year's top pick Jalen Suggs, his former high school teammate.

While Smith is a year younger and can be more versatile on defense, Holmgren could have the higher ceiling between the two and he could project as an All-NBA defender one day.

Jamahl Mosley

Jamahl Mosley

Jamahl Mosley

Jamahl Mosley

Jamahl Mosley

Jamahl Mosley

Whether the Magic select Holmgren or Smith, the team is getting one of the best players in the draft and someone who makes Orlando better immediately. And when you have the No. 1 pick in the draft, that's the one thing you want to be able to guarantee.

Chet Holmgren
News

Does Chet Holmgren Want To Play For The Magic?

By Jeremy Brener32 seconds ago
USATSI_17950343
News

Golden State Warriors Advance To NBA Finals: 3 Things Magic Can Learn From Their Success

By Jeremy Brener18 hours ago
Kai Sotto
News

G League Ignite, Filipino Star Kai Sotto Works Out For Magic

By The Magic Insider Staff19 hours ago
Darvin Ham
News

New Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Once Played For The Magic

By Jeremy Brener21 hours ago
USATSI_17458747
News

Lakers Hire Darvin Ham For Head Coach Job

By The Magic Insider StaffMay 27, 2022
usatsi_18107735_168395540_lowres
News

Zach LaVine Enters Free Agency: What Are The Betting Odds He Joins Magic?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 27, 2022
Wendell Moore
News

Could Magic Target Duke Star With Second Round Pick?

By Riley SheppardMay 27, 2022
fournier magic
News

Magic Ex Evan Fournier On Texas Shooting: 'Take All The Guns Away'

By The Magic Insider StaffMay 26, 2022
jabarichet
News

NBA Draft: Would Magic, Thunder Trade Top Picks?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 26, 2022