High School Reunion? Could Magic Draft Jalen Suggs Former Teammate Chet Holmgren?

The Magic have the opportunity to reunite Jalen Suggs with Chet Holmgren.

ORLANDO - A year ago, the Orlando Magic drafted a Gonzaga star who played his high school career at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis. And history might repeat itself in 2022.

Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren, Jalen Suggs

Jamahl Mosley

Jalen Suggs is expected to be one of the primary players the Magic will build its foundation around. He averaged 11.8 points per game and 4.4 assists in his rookie year, which was shortened to just 48 games due to injuries.

In high school, Suggs developed a lot of chemistry with Chet Holmgren, who could be the No. 1 overall pick in next month's draft.

While past success does hold some weight, it doesn't automatically qualify the Magic to select Holmgren over Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith, two prospects worth considering with the No. 1 overall pick.

It is worth mentioning the pair have a strong relationship however. Suggs' success with Gonzaga was rumored to be part of the reason why Holmgren committed the very next year to the Bulldogs.

Holmgren would be a fit in Orlando. He can play the four or five and could complement Wendell Carter Jr. well as a high-low combo. He also has a very strong defensive IQ that could make him one of the league's best defenders once he puts on a little more weight.

Chet Holmgren

Jamahl Mosley

Jamahl Mosley

The Magic shouldn't draft Holmgren if it doesn't feel like he is the best player in the draft, but given the tight margins between the top three, Holmgren's relationship with Suggs could be the hair that puts the Gonzaga big man ahead of Banchero and Smith.

