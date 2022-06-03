NBA Draft: Could Magic Select Chet Holmgren First?

One option for the Magic with the first overall pick is Chet Holmgren, who averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks in his freshman campaign at Gonzaga.

While the Celtics and Warriors are battling it out in the Finals, the remaining 28 teams are just beginning the chess match of the NBA off-season.

And the opening move for this offseason will be made by the Orlando Magic and who it decides to select with the first overall pick.

While Jabari Smith seems to be the favorite to be playing in Orlando next year, there’s a reason whoever wins the lottery spends over a month on the clock.

As he was before even enrolling at Gonzaga, big man Chet Holmgren is still seen as the potential number one pick.

On top of his elite shot blocking ability and ability to stretch the floor, one reason why the Magic may take a chance on Holmgren is familiarity.

The 7-foot center from out of Minneapolis, Minnesota was the consensus number one player in the Class of 2021.

While playing at Minnehaha Academy, Holmgren was teammates with Jalen Suggs, who the Magic selected with the fifth overall pick last year.

The duo already share a decorated resume as teammates, winning four straight Minnesota 3A State titles. On top of team success, the two also won received individual success of their own, being awarded the Minnesota Mr. Basketball in back-to-back years, with Suggs taking it in 2019-2020 and Holmgren winning the award in 2020-2021.

Despite never sharing the floor at Gonzaga, the two gained similar experiences in their lone seasons learning under longtime coach Mark Few.

Could these two Minnesotans share the court once more in The City Beautiful?

There is a legitimate chance.

With the combination of Holmgren’s 7-6 wingspan, high upside and fit in the modern game, the Magic front office may take a chance on what many view as a high risk but high reward selection.

Despite his great footwork and quickness, many are concerned about Holmgren's build, weighing just 190 pounds.

Despite the weight concerns, Holmgren possesses a rare skill set. His ability to knock down three’s at a high level, while also possessing elite help defense instincts would allow Orlando to stretch the floor and make the opposition think twice before attacking the basket.

If the Magic front office does select Holmgren with the first pick, the unicorn of the draft would be on full display in the Amway Center next season.

The NBA Draft will take place Thursday, June 23.