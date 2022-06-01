Skip to main content

LISTEN: Magic In Win-Win Situation For No. 1 Pick?

The Magic have are in a good spot.

It's officially June, but we still don't know for sure who the Orlando Magic will take with the No. 1 overall pick until draft night on June 23.

The Magic will have every prospect available on the board, but with three prospects that can make an argument to be the top pick, Orlando finds itself with a good problem to have on its hands.

The Magic could take Auburn's Jabari Smith, a player with potential to become one of the best 3-and-D players in the NBA and a lot of glowing potential that doesn't currently have a ceiling. He can play multiple positions and create a number of different configurations when it comes to lineups.

The team could also opt for Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren, a player who might not be ready to contribute at a high level immediately, but someone who could become one of the best defenders in the league. He's also Jalen Suggs' high school teammate and by choosing him, the Magic can define their team as one with tight chemistry that unfolds on the court.

The Magic could also take Paolo Banchero from Duke, the player who could be the most NBA-ready out of the three top prospects. Banchero's talents make him one of the more intriguing prospects in the draft.

Regardless of which prospect ultimately hears their name called for the first pick, the Magic seem to be in a very comfortable position.

On this episode of Locked On Magic, host Philip Rossman-Reich takes a moment to understand the Magic really are not picking between three really good players. They are picking what type of team they want to be. And Rossman-Reich realizes the Magic really have no bad choices at the top of this draft.

