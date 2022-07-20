Magic Should Trade For Donovan Mitchell, Says Bill Simmons

The Magic might be in play for the Utah Jazz All-Star.

ORLANDO - With Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has become available in trade talks, many are speculating where the two-time All-Star might call his next home.

While the New York Knicks are the team heavily invested in trading for Mitchell, dark horse candidates are emerging ... even the Orlando Magic.

On a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons broke down the idea of a trade between the Jazz and the Magic.

"How about this? [Jalen] Suggs, you have [Jonathan] Isaac ... You could maybe throw Cole Anthony their way, and then three unprotected [first-round picks] and two swaps," Simmons said. "And now all of a sudden, you're ready to go. You have a real professional offensive basketball team."

The trade idea Simmons created isn't far off from what we suggested last week as a potential offer for Mitchell.

Acquiring Mitchell would certainly help improve the Magic.

A two-time All-Star over his first five seasons, Mitchell has proven to be one of the most prolific scorers in the league posting career averages of 23.9 points, while shooting 44 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc.

Not only is he a juggernaut on the offensive side of the ball, Mitchell would provide veteran leadership, along with a track record of playing unbelievable basketball in the playoffs.

Mitchell signed a four-year, $135 million dollar contract extension last off-season and is due roughly $30 million this season.

Making a trade for Mitchell would form a "Big 3" with Franz Wagner and No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero that could put Orlando back on the basketball map.