WATCH: Magic Game-Winner Named Summer League Best Play

ORLANDO - Even though the Orlando Magic finished its Las Vegas Summer League run with three consecutive losses, there was a lot to like over the course of the 10 days in Sin City.

A lot of the positivity radiating from the Magic came from No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, who shined in his first two games.

Banchero proved the impact he brings, posting averaging 20 points, six assists and five rebounds.

The mentality the former Duke star possesses has impressed those in the NBA circle, even ones with years of experience and championship pedigrees.

“The plays that he made that did not involve him having the basketball is why I think Paolo is gonna be one of them guys,” four-time NBA Champion Draymond Green said on his podcast. “Him getting on teammates coming in as a rookie, the winning plays that he was making down the stretch.”

The winning play Banchero made in a win against the Sacramento Kings has been named the Summer League's top play, according to NBA.com.

In the sudden-death overtime, Orlando won the tip and gave the ball to Banchero, but he committed his eighth turnover of the game after his pass was deflected. On the next possession, Sacramento found an alley-oop attempt to win the game, but Banchero saved the game by blocking the pass to Neemias Queta that was originally called a foul.

The Magic were able to clinch the game on the final possession when Banchero found Emmanuel Terry for the game-winning layup.

It's arguable that Banchero's block on Queta was a better play, and without it, the Magic lose the game, but buzzer-beaters have a flash to it, which is why the Magic find itself on the top of the list.