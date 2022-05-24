Skip to main content

Chet vs. Jabari: Who's The Betting Odds Favorite For Magic's No. 1 Pick?

It's a back-and-forth affair.

Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith are in a two-horse race to become the Orlando Magic's No. 1 overall selection in next month's NBA Draft.

1387941585

Chet Holmgren

jabarichet

Jabari vs. Chet

USATSI_17953193

Jabari Smith

It's one of the tightest races we've seen in a while, as both players have pros and cons to becoming the newest member of the Orlando Magic.

Holmgren can play the four or five and could complement Wendell Carter Jr. well as a high-low combo. He also has a very strong defensive IQ that could make him one of the league's best defenders once he puts on a little more weight. He also has proven success with last year's top pick Jalen Suggs, his former high school teammate.

Smith is more NBA-ready than Holmgren and can be the exact 3-and-D player that every team in the league wants. In his lone season at Auburn, Smith averaged 16.9 points per game while shooting 42 percent from the perimeter. Smith is also a full year younger than Holmgren, which could be a reason to lean his way.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, Smith is a slight favorite over Holmgren with -125 odds. Holmgren isn't too far behind, sitting at +125 odds, but both big men have created quite the gap between them and the field, with the next-closest player being Duke's Paolo Banchero at +600 odds.

USATSI_18290088

Jamahl Mosley

USATSI_18290094

Jamahl Mosley

USATSI_18290075

Jamahl Mosley

Both Holmgren and Smith can succeed with the Magic, but neither are locks to be the No. 1 pick. This means the Magic have a very interesting month of back-and-forth ahead of them, with Smith taking the early lead.

chetjabari
News

Chet vs. Jabari: Who's The Betting Odds Favorite For Magic's No. 1 Pick?

By Jeremy Brener27 seconds ago
450951115
News

Former Magic Star Victor Oladipo Makes History In Eastern Conference Finals Game 4

By Jeremy Brener47 minutes ago
USATSI_15618898
News

Magic Ex Evan Fournier Angry About NBA's Paris Game Choice

By Geoff Magliocchetti1 hour ago
USATSI_18279547
News

Deandre Ayton Trade: Could Magic Pull Off Blockbuster?

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
USATSI_18290094
News

Magic 'Willing to Listen' to Trades For No. 1 Pick?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 23, 2022
2873453
News

Former Magic Forward Juwan Howard Declines Lakers Coaching Job, Will Stay at Michigan

By The Magic Insider StaffMay 23, 2022
USATSI_7319861
News

Former Magic No. 2 Pick Victor Oladipo Thriving With Miami Heat

By Jeremy BrenerMay 23, 2022
87934418
News

On This Day: LeBron James Stuns Magic With Eastern Conference Finals Game-Winning Shot

By Jeremy BrenerMay 22, 2022
USATSI_18059991
News

'I Didn't Even Think He Was A First-Round Pick': SEC Coach Rips Magic Guard Markelle Fultz

By Jeremy BrenerMay 21, 2022