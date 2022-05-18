'I Like Yo Energy': Magic Fans, Players React to Landing No. 1 Pick

A whole lot of reasons to be happy in Orlando tonight.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is on the clock leading into the NBA Draft. It's been a long time since the Magic have found itself in this position, so fans and players are clearly pretty excited about the news.

It is most definitely about time. The Magic hasn't picked first in the NBA Draft since 2004, when the team selected Dwight Howard.

Howard went on to start his Hall of Fame career with eight seasons in Central Florida, averaging 18.4 points per game, 13 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. He also made the All-Star team six times and was named the Defensive Player of the Year three times.

The team selected Chris Webber first overall in 1993, but traded his draft rights to the Golden State Warriors for Penny Hardaway.

Hardaway became a four-time All-Star with the Magic and helped lead the team to its only NBA Finals berth in franchise history back in 1995.

Hardaway teamed up with the 1992 top pick Shaquille O'Neal.

O'Neal went on to become one of the greatest players in NBA history and started his legacy in Orlando for the first four seasons of his career. O'Neal's heroics helped the Magic reach the 1995 NBA Finals against the Houston Rockets.

Given the team's history at drafting No. 1, it's hard not to get excited about the team's bright future.

So, if the 2022 No. 1 pick is anything like the top picks of Magic past, Orlando is about to get one magical player.