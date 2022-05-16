NBA Draft Lottery: What's at Stake For Orlando Magic?

With the NBA Draft Lottery fast approaching, there's a lot at stake for the Orlando Magic.

The Magic have a 14 percent chance to land the top pick, tied for the best odds with the Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder.

As for the worst case scenario, the Magic can land no further than the sixth overall pick.

"Orlando would theoretically be a good fit for any of the top forward prospects," Woo writes. "It has historically been content to roster young players and allow the talent hierarchy to sort itself out."

As for who's the best fit, Woo says it's likely Auburn forward Jabari Smith.

"Jabari Smith and his shooting are probably the best fit for the roster as constituted, but the Magic would strongly benefit from adding any of the top guys," Woo said.

As for who isn't the best fit, Woo thinks that it isn't wise for the Magic to add another guard to the roster after drafting Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs in back-to-back drafts.

"Jaden Ivey perhaps isn’t a natural fit with the guards already on the roster. Making the right pick here could really accelerate Orlando’s timeline for a return to playoff contention, but right now the odds are they’ll also be picking in the lottery next year. Picking anywhere in the top three would be ideal, and falling to No. 5 or No. 6 would be a tough break."

The NBA Draft Lottery takes place at 8 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.