Magic Legend Dwight Howard: Hall of Fame Lock?

ORLANDO - The Basketball Hall of Fame is now home to a new class of basketball legends from all walks of the game, and now many are wondering which crop of players will join them in the coming years.

The Athletic believes that former Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard could be a "lock" for the Hall of Fame when he is eligible.

Howard has not retired yet, but is unsigned just weeks before training camp with no reported active discussions with any team.

Since leaving the Magic, Howard has played for six different teams, including three one-year stints with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now that he's a journeyman, it's often easy to forget about how good "Superman" was when he played for the Magic.

Howard began his Hall of Fame career with eight seasons in Central Florida, averaging 18.4 points per game, 13 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. He also made the All-Star team six times and was named the Defensive Player of the Year three times. In his best year, 2008-09, Howard helped lead the Magic to the NBA Finals, but Orlando fell in five games to the late Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.

Howard has arguably been a Hall of Fame "lock" for most of his incredible career, and when he eventually gets the call, he'll be inducted and remembered most for the years he had with the Magic.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.