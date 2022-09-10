'Pretty Bad Sprain': Magic Star Franz Wagner Injures Ankle in Germany Win

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner and the German national team advanced to the EuroBasket 2022 quarterfinals Saturday after an 85-79 victory over Montenegro in Berlin.

However, it wasn't all sunshine and butterflies for Wagner, who injured his ankle during the game. He didn't play at all in the fourth quarter, but scored 15 points in 21 minutes of action. He also ended with a team-high +15.

Germany raced out to a big lead in the first half, leading 48-24 going into the locker room. However, once Wagner came out of the game, Montenegro began to rally. The Montenegrins cut the deficit to as few as three points, but point guard Dennis Schroder was able to put out the fire and lead Germany to victory.

Schroder led Germany with 22 points, while Montenegro's Kendrick Perry had a game-high 25.

For Germany, the win is a relief, but losing Wagner to injury makes the victory a little less sweet.

Germany coach Gordon Herbert said after the game that Wagner had suffered a "pretty bad sprain," leaving his status for their quarterfinal game Tuesday in doubt.

Wagner proved today how important he was for the Germans. When he was in the game, Germany was cruising to an easy win. But when he left, the lead was nearly fumbled away.

It remains to be seen whether Wagner will prevent risking further injury and sit for the rest of the tournament or if he will try and play through the injury to lead Germany to its first EuroBasket title since 1993.

Germany will play the winner of Greece vs. Czech Republic on Tuesday.

