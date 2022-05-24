Skip to main content

Magic Ex Evan Fournier Angry About NBA's Paris Game Choice

The former Magic guard is from Paris.

Former Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier has always wanted to play in front of his hometown fans in Paris, and the latest opportunity to do so has come and gone.

Snip20220524_194

Evan Fournier

Fournier-Evan-Getty-1234181470

Evan Fournier

USATSI_15618898

Evan Fournier

The NBA announced Tuesday that the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons will square off in Paris next season, their affair scheduled for Jan. 19 at Accor Arena. It is set to be the NBA's first game beyond American/Canadian borders since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fournier, born in Parisian suburb Saint-Maurice, was not pleased about the chosen matchup and took to Twitter to vent his frustration. His simple yet demonstrative declaration of futility ("CMON MAN!!!!!!!!") is accompanied by photos of a television announcing the news and numerous emojis red with anger.

Though Fournier has played in international games before during his time with the Magic, he has not played a professionally-sanctioned game in his home country since his days with Poitiers Basket 86 in France's top-tier league. He played two seasons there before the Denver Nuggets took him with the 20th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Fournier, 29, is set to enter his second season in New York after joining the Knicks through a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics. He made Knicks history in his first season, sinking a team-record 241 three-pointers to break John Starks' 27-year record.

The Knicks previously played in Paris during the 2010 preseason, facing off against Minnesota Timberwolves. Other international affairs include three regular season games in London, the last being a loss to Washington in January 2019.

Hopefully for Fournier, the Knicks can say bonjour to Paris in 2023-24.

USATSI_15618898
News

Magic Ex Evan Fournier Angry About NBA's Paris Game Choice

By Geoff Magliocchetti2 minutes ago
USATSI_18279547
News

Deandre Ayton Trade: Could Magic Pull Off Blockbuster?

By Jeremy Brener24 minutes ago
USATSI_18290094
News

Magic 'Willing to Listen' to Trades For No. 1 Pick?

By Jeremy Brener23 hours ago
2873453
News

Former Magic Forward Juwan Howard Declines Lakers Coaching Job, Will Stay at Michigan

By The Magic Insider StaffMay 23, 2022
USATSI_7319861
News

Former Magic No. 2 Pick Victor Oladipo Thriving With Miami Heat

By Jeremy BrenerMay 23, 2022
87934418
News

On This Day: LeBron James Stuns Magic With Eastern Conference Finals Game-Winning Shot

By Jeremy BrenerMay 22, 2022
USATSI_18059991
News

'I Didn't Even Think He Was A First-Round Pick': SEC Coach Rips Magic Guard Markelle Fultz

By Jeremy BrenerMay 21, 2022
USATSI_18097592
News

Magic Guard Markelle Fultz Ranks Low in No. 1 Pick Rankings

By Jeremy BrenerMay 21, 2022
668F44A7-1020-4ED4-9E00-F4CE6864AF11
News

Magic Offseason Buzz: Mo Bamba Recruiting Donovan Mitchell to Knicks?

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 20, 2022