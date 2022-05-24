Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Pistons, Bulls to Play Regular-Season Game in Paris in 2023

The NBA announced Tuesday that the Bulls and Pistons will play a regular-season game in Paris in 2023, marking the league’s return to the French capital for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Eastern Conference foes will square off at the Accor Arena in Paris on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The game will be the league’s first game in Europe since 2020 and the NBA’s 12th in France since 1991.

“The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons are two of the most historic franchises in the NBA and feature an exciting mix of rising young players and established All-Stars,” NBA Europe and Middle East managing director Ralph Rivera said in a statement. “Welcoming the Bulls and Pistons to Paris for our second regular-season game will be a highlight for fans in France and across Europe, and with Paris hosting the Summer Olympics in 2024, basketball and the NBA are well-positioned for continued growth in France for years to come.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The NBA Paris game will mark be the third time the Bulls have played in Paris, after the franchise suited up for two preseason contests in the city in 1997. The Pistons are poised to play their first game in the French capital, after having played regular season games in London (2013) and Mexico City (2019). 

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Andrei Vasilevskiy salutes the Lightning crowd
Play
NHL

SI:AM | Andrei Vasilevskiy Stonewalled the NHL’s Best Team

The Lightning are through to the Eastern Conference Finals thanks to their old reliable goaltender.

By Dan Gartland
Dameon_Pierce
Play
Fantasy

Houston Texans 2022 Fantasy Outlook

Rookie Dameon Pierce could challenge for starting job.

By Shawn Childs
sean-brady-for-si
MMA

Brady Pushing for Top-10 Assignment in UFC's Welterweight Division

Brady competes against Ben Saunders at Saturday's FURY Professional Grappling 4 but wants next UFC booking.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
A red Nebraska Cornhuskers balloon floats down onto the field during a game.
College Football

Nebraska Announces End of Balloon Tradition, Cites Helium Shortage

It’s the end of an era in Lincoln.

By Zach Koons
Nick Van Excel
Play
NBA

The Inside Story of “One, Two, Three … Cancun!”

Former Lakers Nick Van Exel, Shaquille O’Neal and Robert Horry dish on the origin of the “Inside the NBA” catchphrase.

By Howard Beck
Texans Brandin Cooks Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Projections: Brandin Cooks

Veteran receiver remains the Texans’ best offensive weapon.

By Shawn Childs
Baltimore Orioles Adley Rutschman
Play
Fantasy

Adley Rutschman Fantasy Arrival, Martin Perez Defies Odds

The latest need-to-know fantasy baseball happenings and analysis.

By Jennifer Piacenti
dCOVpickleball_H
Sports Illustrated

Inside the Fight For the Soul (and Dollars) of the Fastest-Growing Sport in America

As pickleball mania has surged, evangelists and opportunists have appeared out of thin air. Collisions were inevitable.

By John Walters