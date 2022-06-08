Skip to main content

Magic Legend Tracy McGrady Says Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Can Win 'Multiple Championships'

He's three wins away from his first.

In Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are looking to bounce back after a rough Game 2 loss to retake the lead in the series.

In just five NBA seasons, Tatum has ascended to become one of the best players in the NBA, advancing to three Eastern Conference Finals, and now, his first NBA Finals.

Orlando Magic legend Tracy McGrady is one of the many people who has taken notice of Tatum's talents.

In an interview with Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington, McGrady shares his beliefs that Tatum could be one of the all-time greats in the league.

"I think he can be really good," McGrady said. "We're talking KD [Kevin Durant] status. I think the kid has potential to be that good."

Earlier in the playoffs, Tatum beat Durant's Brooklyn Nets in a four-game sweep. Now that he's advanced to the Finals, Tatum is just one step closer to hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy. McGrady believes that Tatum could be doing that a couple times in his career, along with some other hardware.

"I think he has the ability to win multiple championships, and be an MVP of the NBA," McGrady said. 

Tatum is averaging 26.3 points per game during the playoffs this year so far to go with 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

So far in the Finals, Tatum's had mixed results. He scored just 12 points in a Game 1 win Thursday, but lost in Game 2 despite scoring 28. That proves that even if Tatum is leading the way, his teammates need to fill in the gaps.

Game 3 tips off Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jayson Tatum Franz Wagner
News

Magic Legend Tracy McGrady Says Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Can Win 'Multiple Championships'

By Jeremy Brener21 seconds ago
Steph Curry Tracy McGrady
News

Magic Legend Tracy McGrady on Warriors Star Stephen Curry: 'I Don't Know Where to Rank Him'

By Jeremy Brener21 minutes ago
Jayson Tatum
News

Warriors vs. Celtics: Must-See TV? NBA Finals Ratings

By Bri Amaranthus3 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell
News

NBA Draft: Should Magic Trade No. 1 Pick For 'Unnerved' Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell?

By Riley SheppardJun 7, 2022
tatumpaolo
News

Magic Target Paolo Banchero: The Next Jayson Tatum?

By Jeremy BrenerJun 7, 2022
Deandre Ayton
News

NBA Free Agency: Magic Interested in Deandre Ayton?

By Riley SheppardJun 7, 2022
Shaq Shareef O'Neal
News

Could Magic Draft Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef?

By Jeremy BrenerJun 6, 2022
Paolo Banchero
News

Paolo Banchero: Potential Magic No. 1 Pick?

By Coty DavisJun 6, 2022
magic-foundation-20220411_0 (1)
News

Orlando Magic Release Preseason Schedule: All Games, Dates, Times

By Jeremy BrenerJun 6, 2022