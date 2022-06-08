Magic Legend Tracy McGrady Says Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Can Win 'Multiple Championships'

He's three wins away from his first.

In Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are looking to bounce back after a rough Game 2 loss to retake the lead in the series.

In just five NBA seasons, Tatum has ascended to become one of the best players in the NBA, advancing to three Eastern Conference Finals, and now, his first NBA Finals.

Orlando Magic legend Tracy McGrady is one of the many people who has taken notice of Tatum's talents.

In an interview with Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington, McGrady shares his beliefs that Tatum could be one of the all-time greats in the league.

"I think he can be really good," McGrady said. "We're talking KD [Kevin Durant] status. I think the kid has potential to be that good."

Earlier in the playoffs, Tatum beat Durant's Brooklyn Nets in a four-game sweep. Now that he's advanced to the Finals, Tatum is just one step closer to hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy. McGrady believes that Tatum could be doing that a couple times in his career, along with some other hardware.

"I think he has the ability to win multiple championships, and be an MVP of the NBA," McGrady said.

Tatum is averaging 26.3 points per game during the playoffs this year so far to go with 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

So far in the Finals, Tatum's had mixed results. He scored just 12 points in a Game 1 win Thursday, but lost in Game 2 despite scoring 28. That proves that even if Tatum is leading the way, his teammates need to fill in the gaps.

Game 3 tips off Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.