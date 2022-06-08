Skip to main content

Magic Legend Tracy McGrady on Warriors Star Stephen Curry: 'I Don't Know Where to Rank Him'

McGrady believes Steph has a complicated legacy.

As Game 3 of the NBA Finals shifts to Boston, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is three wins away from his fourth NBA championship since 2015.

A fourth ring for Curry would put him in an elite group of players at the ripe age of 34, with the chance to chase more championships while the Warriors' title window remains open.

Curry is already an all-time NBA great even if the Warriors lose the Finals this year, but Orlando Magic legend Tracy McGrady isn't sure where Curry ranks all-time.

In an interview with Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington, McGrady shares his uncertainty with how Curry's career compares to some of the other legends that came before him.

"When it comes to putting him with MJ and Kobe [Bryant] and Magic Johnson, these guys that won that level of championships ... I don't know where to rank him," McGrady said.

Bryant and Johnson won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers while Michael Jordan won six with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

McGrady also cites the fact that Curry won two of his championships with Kevin Durant, who was the Finals MVP in 2017 and 2018, which could impact his legacy.

While Curry is certainly the most accomplished player next to LeBron James in this generation, there is still a story left to be written to determine where to rank Curry among the greats.

That story continues tonight during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden in Boston.

Magic Legend Tracy McGrady on Warriors Star Stephen Curry: 'I Don't Know Where to Rank Him'

