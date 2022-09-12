Skip to main content
Magic Starting 5: Franz Wagner Sprains Ankle; Jalen Suggs Trending Up in Year 2?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

1. FRANZ WAGNER INJURES ANKLE

"However, it wasn't all sunshine and butterflies for Wagner, who injured his ankle during the game. He didn't play at all in the fourth quarter, but scored 15 points in 21 minutes of action. He also ended with a team-high +15 ... Germany coach Gordon Herbert said after the game that Wagner had suffered a 'pretty bad sprain,' leaving his status for their quarterfinal game Tuesday in doubt."

2. SUGGS SHINING BRIGHTER IN YEAR 2?

"Even before all the injury troubles, though, Suggs' rookie year stats left a lot to be desired. His averages of 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game were respectable for a first-year player dealing with injuries, but his shooting percentages were atrocious. Suggs shot just 36.1 percent from the field, including 21.4 percent from 3-point range."

3. MANU GINOBILI INDUCTED INTO HALL OF FAME

“Very unlikely outcome for a kid born where I was born,” Ginobili said. “But super grateful for every single person and team along the way.”

4. NEXT EUROBASKET GAME

Germany will face Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece, the only team to still be undefeated in the tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday, but Franz Wagner is questionable to play with his ankle sprain.

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

Giannis Antetokounmpo's career-high against the Magic is 38 points, which came during a game on March 14, 2018. Despite the Greek Freak's efforts, the Magic came away with a 126-118 victory.

