Magic Star Franz Wagner, Germany Take Down Greece at EuroBasket 2022

There was uncertainty surrounding the injury status of Franz Wagner ahead of Germany's matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece in the quarter-finals of EuroBasket 2022.

Wagner not only ended up being able to play on Tuesday, but he also helped to lead Germany to an impressive 107-96 win over Greece. He finished with 19 points and four rebounds in 26 minutes.

Germany experienced significant success while Wagner was on the court as they outscored Greece by a staggering 28-point margin. A pivotal differentiating factor for Germany was a 26-10 advantage in the third quarter, which included a 20-1 run.

Perhaps most impressive of all for Germany was the major scoring punch they had beyond just Wagner's 19 points. Dennis Schroder le the way with 26 points and eight assists while Andreas Obst (19), Daniel Theis (13), and Johannes Thiemann (10) each reached double-figures scoring.

Among Wagner's top highlights was an impressive stepback 3-pointer while being guarded by Antetokounmpo. Such a sequence should excite the Orlando Magic ahead of what many expect to be a potential breakout campaign.

Antetokounmpo had a major performance with 31 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals, but his performance ended early after he got ejected with 3:48 left in the fourth quarter. Tensions ran high as Germany rained home 17 makes from beyond the arc.

The officiating crew called an unsportsmanlike foul on Antetokounmpo after he hit Theis in the face out of frustration in the paint. Schroder was also ejected after receiving a second technical foul. The outcome wasn't impacted by these outcomes.

Germany advances to the EuroBasket 2022 Semifinals where they will take on Spain on Friday.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.