Skip to main content
Magic PG Markelle Fultz: Top Option to Fill Gary Harris Void?

Magic PG Markelle Fultz: Top Option to Fill Gary Harris Void?

In the first fully healthy offseason of his career, former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz will look to fill the backcourt absence of Gary Harris.

USA Today

In the first fully healthy offseason of his career, former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz will look to fill the backcourt absence of Gary Harris.

ORLANDO - With Gary Harris suffering a torn meniscus earlier this week, the Orlando Magic will look for the best way to fill that void at the start of the upcoming season.

The player that’s most-likely to fill that void is one that’s no stranger to bouncing back from a history of knee injuries — sixth-year guard Markelle Fultz.

Over his first five seasons, Fultz has played in just 131 games, averaging 10.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

During his first two seasons with the 76ers, thoracic outlet syndrome limited Fultz to just 33 games with the team. His injuries made him look like a shell of the player we saw dominate the Pac-12.

Fultz showed immense promise in his first full season with the Magic, playing 72 games while averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds in the first fully healthy season of his career.

The team rewarded Fultz for that season with a three-year, $50 million extension in December 2020 … but unfortunately, his injury history caught up with him yet again, as he tore his ACL in January 2021 to end his season after just eight games.

In the 18 games he appeared in last season, Fultz showed exactly why he was taken No. 1 overall in 2017 — most notably with his finishing ability around the basket.

The 24 year old shot 93 percent on reverse layups over those games, along with 72 percent overall when attacking the basket, which ranked in the 98th percentile among NBA guards. Only 19 percent of those baskets came off of assists, which placed Fultz in the 100th percentile. 

At a whopping +6500 underdog to win the 2023 Most Improved Player award according to FanDuel, Fultz will look to take advantage of the first fully healthy offseason of his career with Harris out indefinitely.

Follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Fultz
News

Magic PG Markelle Fultz: Top Option to Fill Gary Harris Void?

By Riley Sheppard
Paolo Banchero
News

Magic's Young Core Ranked Among NBA's Best

By Grant Afseth
Franz Wagner
News

Magic Starting 5: Gary Harris Injures Knee; Franz Wagner Shines in Europe

By Jeremy Brener
Gary Harris
News

Magic Guard Gary Harris Tears Meniscus; When Could He Return?

By Jeremy Brener
Jalen Suggs Draft
News

Magic Guard Jalen Suggs: Most to Prove This Season?

By Riley Sheppard
Paolo Banchero Chet Holmgren
News

ROY Odds: Magic's Banchero Favored After Holmgren Injury?

By Jeremy Brener
Donovan Mitchell
News

Donovan Mitchell to Magic? Trade Idea Brings All-Star to Orlando

By Jeremy Brener
Chet Holmgren
News

Magic Starting 5: Chet Holmgren Out For Year; Tommy Kuhse Signs With New Team

By Jeremy Brener
Tommy Kuhse
News

Magic Summer League Star Signs With Spurs: Details

By Zach Dimmitt