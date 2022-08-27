Magic Guard Gary Harris Tears Meniscus; When Could He Return?

Skip to main content

Magic Guard Gary Harris Tears Meniscus; How Long Is He Out?

Last season, Harris played in 61 games for the Magic.

The Orlando Magic suffered a crushing blow Saturday after veteran guard Gary Harris tore his meniscus. ESPN was the first to report the news.

"Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and will undergo further evaluation to determine a timetable for a return, sources tell ESPN," insider Adrian Wojnarowski wrote.

Harris re-signed a two-year contract with the Magic this offseason as a free agent. Last season, Harris played in 61 games for the Magic, averaging 11.1 points per game while shooting 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Harris, who turns 28 next month, is set to compete for playing time in the second unit alongside Terrence Ross, R.J. Hampton and second-round rookie Caleb Houstan.

While Harris doesn't fit into the team's long term plans at guard, the Magic brought him back because he is an established veteran and someone several young players look up to. Perhaps he won't start 30 games like he did in 2021-22, but he could provide veteran leadership off the bench and be a trade chip for the team towards the trade deadline.

Now with this injury, the outlook is bleak for Harris. He was already struggling to find minutes in a crowded, young backcourt and if this injury keeps him out during the start of training camp when these young players are improving, it could knock Harris out of the rotation completely.

