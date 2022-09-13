Magic Starting 5: Orlando Signs Jalen Suggs' College Teammate; Power Rankings Update

1. MAGIC SIGN JOEL AYAYI

"The Orlando Magic are adding to their roster Monday, signing former Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Joel Ayayi. Ayayi, 22, went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and played seven games last season for the Washington Wizards, but spent majority of his time in the G League with the Capital City Go-Go. Ayayi is a former teammate of Magic guard Jalen Suggs, and the signing sparks a reunion between the two."

2. POWER RANKINGS UPDATE

"The Magic supplied a significant amount of intrigue on draft night with their selection of Paolo Banchero, after they were widely expected to select Jabari Smith Jr., and Banchero's presence should make the Magic, like Detroit, more watchable than their win total suggests," NBA insider Marc Stein said.

3. HOWARD TO THE HALL?

"Howard began his Hall of Fame career with eight seasons in Central Florida, averaging 18.4 points per game, 13 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. He also made the All-Star team six times and was named the Defensive Player of the Year three times. In his best year, 2008-09, Howard helped lead the Magic to the NBA Finals, but Orlando fell in five games to the late Kobe Bryant and the Lakers."

4. EUROBASKET UPDATE

Germany and Magic forward Franz Wagner remains questionable for today's quarterfinal match against Greece with an ankle sprain.

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

New Magic guard Joel Ayayi started 29 games alongside Jalen Suggs in college at Gonzaga during their historic 2020-21 season, where it went undefeated before losing to Baylor in the national championship.

