Skip to main content
Magic Starting 5: Orlando Signs Jalen Suggs' College Teammate; Power Rankings Update

Magic Starting 5: Orlando Signs Jalen Suggs' College Teammate; Power Rankings Update

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Brad Penner/USA Today Sports

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC SIGN JOEL AYAYI

"The Orlando Magic are adding to their roster Monday, signing former Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Joel Ayayi. Ayayi, 22, went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and played seven games last season for the Washington Wizards, but spent majority of his time in the G League with the Capital City Go-Go. Ayayi is a former teammate of Magic guard Jalen Suggs, and the signing sparks a reunion between the two."

2. POWER RANKINGS UPDATE

"The Magic supplied a significant amount of intrigue on draft night with their selection of Paolo Banchero, after they were widely expected to select Jabari Smith Jr., and Banchero's presence should make the Magic, like Detroit, more watchable than their win total suggests," NBA insider Marc Stein said. 

3. HOWARD TO THE HALL?

"Howard began his Hall of Fame career with eight seasons in Central Florida, averaging 18.4 points per game, 13 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. He also made the All-Star team six times and was named the Defensive Player of the Year three times. In his best year, 2008-09, Howard helped lead the Magic to the NBA Finals, but Orlando fell in five games to the late Kobe Bryant and the Lakers."

4. EUROBASKET UPDATE

Germany and Magic forward Franz Wagner remains questionable for today's quarterfinal match against Greece with an ankle sprain.

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

New Magic guard Joel Ayayi started 29 games alongside Jalen Suggs in college at Gonzaga during their historic 2020-21 season, where it went undefeated before losing to Baylor in the national championship.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Jalen Suggs Draft
News

Magic Starting 5: Orlando Signs Jalen Suggs' College Teammate; Power Rankings Update

By Jeremy Brener
Dwight Howard
News

Magic Legend Dwight Howard: Hall of Fame Lock?

By Jeremy Brener
17F82991-D5DF-4D05-B06A-A24EBA585400
News

NBA Power Rankings: Magic Making The Jump?

By Jeremy Brener
Franz Wagner Jalen Suggs
News

Magic Starting 5: Franz Wagner Sprains Ankle; Jalen Suggs Trending Up in Year 2?

By Jeremy Brener
Franz Wagner
News

'Pretty Bad Sprain': Magic Star Franz Wagner Injures Ankle in Germany Win

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_17793432
News

Star or Role Player: How High is Jalen Suggs' Magic Ceiling?

By Dalton Trigg
Franz Wagner
News

Magic Starting 5: Scouts High on Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero Excited to Play With Teammates

By Jeremy Brener
Paolo Banchero
News

'It's Lit': Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero Excited to Play With Childhood Idols

By Jeremy Brener
Franz Wagner
News

NBA Scout Speaks on Magic Forward Franz Wagner's Potential in 2022-23

By Grant Afseth