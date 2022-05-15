Magic Forward Jonathan Isaac on Declining COVID-19 Vaccine: 'It Felt Forced'

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac hasn't seen the basketball court since tearing his ACL in the bubble back in 2020.

But Isaac has still made an impression on many people despite not suiting up for the Magic.

Over the weekend, Isaac spoke in Myrtle Beach at the ReAwaken America Tour by Clay Clark and explained his reasoning behind being the only Magic player to not get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Viewing it, it seemed forced," Isaac said. "It seemed that there was so much pressure in doing it. I don’t see the wisdom in putting something into my body that’s not going to stop me from getting the virus or transmitting it. That is why I decided to be the only player on my team to not get vaccinated.”

Isaac isn't the only player in the NBA to opt out of getting vaccinated for COVID-19. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was the face of the anti-vaccination movement across the NBA this season, and Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle was unable to play in two playoff games in Toronto last month due to his vaccination status.

This also isn't the first time Isaac has faced scrutiny for his decisions. In the bubble, Isaac stood during the national anthem while the rest of his team kneeled in protest of police brutality in the United States.

Isaac is entering the second year of his four-year contract with the Magic after signing a 4-year, $80 million extension shortly after tearing his ACL in August 2020.

Isaac is expected to make a full recovery this offseason and return to the court for the start of the 2022-23 season in October.