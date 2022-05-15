Skip to main content

Magic Forward Jonathan Isaac on Declining COVID-19 Vaccine: 'It Felt Forced'

The Magic forward explains his reasoning for not getting vaccinated.

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac hasn't seen the basketball court since tearing his ACL in the bubble back in 2020.

USATSI_14653151

Jonathan Isaac

USATSI_13809664

Jonathan Isaac

USATSI_13809992

Jonathan Isaac

But Isaac has still made an impression on many people despite not suiting up for the Magic.

Over the weekend, Isaac spoke in Myrtle Beach at the ReAwaken America Tour by Clay Clark and explained his reasoning behind being the only Magic player to not get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Viewing it, it seemed forced," Isaac said. "It seemed that there was so much pressure in doing it. I don’t see the wisdom in putting something into my body that’s not going to stop me from getting the virus or transmitting it. That is why I decided to be the only player on my team to not get vaccinated.”

Isaac isn't the only player in the NBA to opt out of getting vaccinated for COVID-19. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was the face of the anti-vaccination movement across the NBA this season, and Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle was unable to play in two playoff games in Toronto last month due to his vaccination status.

USATSI_13861831

Jonathan Isaac

USATSI_13809992

Jonathan Isaac

USATSI_13739126

Jonathan Isaac

This also isn't the first time Isaac has faced scrutiny for his decisions. In the bubble, Isaac stood during the national anthem while the rest of his team kneeled in protest of police brutality in the United States.

Isaac is entering the second year of his four-year contract with the Magic after signing a 4-year, $80 million extension shortly after tearing his ACL in August 2020.

Isaac is expected to make a full recovery this offseason and return to the court for the start of the 2022-23 season in October.

USATSI_13809664
News

Magic Forward Jonathan Isaac on Declining COVID-19 Vaccine: 'It Felt Forced'

By Jeremy Brenerjust now
chuck jabari
News

Magic Top 3 NBA Draft Options? Charles Barkley Here to Help

By Mike Fisher1 minute ago
download-2
News

NBA Draft Lottery: All Orlando Magic Pick Possibilities & Odds

By Jeremy BrenerMay 14, 2022
USATSI_17997332
News

What If Orlando Magic Slip in NBA Draft Lottery?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 14, 2022
USATSI_17608004
News

NBA Free Agency: 3 Potential Destinations For Magic Guard Gary Harris

By Jeremy BrenerMay 13, 2022
519ab19b-4e45-4418-ab36-6fee0ace9d93
News

Mo Bamba To Mavs? Orlando Magic Center Linked To Dallas in Free Agency

By Dalton TriggMay 13, 2022
gettyimages-1184805479-594x594
News

Should Magic Consider Jonathan Isaac Trade to Mavs?

By Dalton TriggMay 13, 2022
USATSI_18010148
News

Formula One Reporter Mistakes Potential Magic Draft Target Paolo Banchero For Patrick Mahomes

By Jeremy BrenerMay 13, 2022
USATSI_17953193
News

NBA Combine Features 76 Players; Can Magic Find Gem?

By The Magic Insider StaffMay 13, 2022