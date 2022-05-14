Skip to main content

What If Orlando Magic Slip in NBA Draft Lottery?

The Magic have a 20 percent chance to end up with the 6th pick.

When the NBA Draft Lottery comes Tuesday, the absolute worst-case scenario for the Orlando Magic is to end up with the sixth overall pick.

Well, in Kevin O'Connor's most recent mock draft, that's exactly what happens for the Magic.

The Magic drop to the sixth pick in the draft and end up with A.J. Griffin, a small forward out of Duke.

"You have young guys who you hope can become primary options..." O'Connor said. "He's a baseline as a 3-and-D style guy... but can he turn into a primary? That's a question going to be answered over the course of time."

Griffin appears to fit the mold of a lot of the Magic's current makeup of players. There's talent all over the roster, but there isn't anyone who has showcased definite star potential yet. And Griffin would be categorized along with the same group of guys the team is building around: Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony.

There's only a 20 percent chance the Magic end up with the 6th pick, but if the Magic fell there, would they try and trade up into the top 3 to take someone like Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren or Paolo Banchero?

Considering those three players have the best star potential in the draft, it's definitely something the Magic should consider. However, given the fact that there's a steep dropoff between the top 3 and the rest of the class, it's unlikely any team is trading down from a top 3 pick.

While Griffin would be a decent selection, the Magic need someone who is going to shake this franchise up and he doesn't fit that archetype.

The NBA Draft Lottery takes place Tuesday, May 17 at 8 p.m.

News

