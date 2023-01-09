Could Magic Big Man Mo Bamba 'Benefit' From Trade?

Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba is averaging 7.9 points per game this season. Could he be dealt by the trade deadline?

ORLANDO - With exactly one month away from the NBA Trade Deadline, the Orlando Magic is expected to be on many teams' speed dial.

While the Magic won't exactly be a buyer in this year's market, there are several teams who may be interested in acquiring some players from Orlando, including Mo Bamba.

Bamba, 24, is averaging 7.9 points per game this season and is on a very tradeable contract, making only $10.3 million this year. He could make up to the same amount next season, but it is non-guaranteed.

HoopsHype identified Bamba as a player who could benefit from a new situation at the end of this trade season.

"Mo Bamba was a player teams were hoping they could get last offseason after the Magic declined to tender him a qualifying offer," HoopsHype writes. "He surprisingly re-signed with them for two years, $20.6 million with a non-guaranteed $10.3 million salary for 2023-24. Orlando did this after coming to the conclusion that bringing him back as well as Gary Harris and Bol Bol was a better option than anyone they could’ve pursued with cap space. Bamba continues to play well but it’s possible he could thrive elsewhere. The Magic will likely listen to offers for him considering how deep their big man rotation is."

Bamba did not play in the Magic's win Saturday against the Golden State Warriors. That could be a sign that Orlando prefers to play other bigs, and if that is the case, the chances of trading Bamba by Feb. 9 increase.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.