Magic Catch Fire in 4th, Dismantle Spurs in Blowout

The Orlando Magic returned home Friday and continued its hot streak against the San Antonio Spurs.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is getting presents in its stocking for Christmas after beating the San Antonio Spurs 133-113 at Amway Center Friday night.

The game was tight for the first three quarters, with both teams trading blows throughout. The Magic and Spurs were tied at 86 with less than two minutes to go in the third quarter, and then Orlando made its move.

A 22-7 run gave the Magic a 15-point lead in less than five minutes of game action, and Orlando was able to cruise from there.

During the run, the Magic scored on seven of eight possessions, including three consecutive triples from Mo Bamba.

The Magic was led by Franz Wagner, who scored 21 and had the team +36 when he was on the court. Cole Anthony scored a game-high 23 while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out nine assists.

The team also saw Wendell Carter Jr. (plantar fascia) and Gary Harris (hamstring) return to the court after long absences. Carter played 18 minutes off the bench, scoring eight points, while Harris scored nine in 21 minutes.

The win marks the team's fifth straight victory at home and eighth win in the last nine games. The lone loss the team has had since Dec. 7 came Monday in a one-point defeat to the Atlanta Hawks on the road in the second half of a back-to-back.

The Magic will celebrate Christmas over the weekend before returning to Amway Center Tuesday to host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

