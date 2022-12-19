Magic Injury Update: Wendell Carter Jr. Back This Week?

Wendell Carter Jr. was having a career season for the Orlando Magic before his injury. Now, his return is in sight.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic has been playing its best basketball over the past two weeks, winning the last six games. But the team might be getting even better this week?

According to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, center Wendell Carter Jr. is expected to return Friday against the San Antonio Spurs after being out for a month with a plantar fascia injury.

Carter told Price that his road to recovery has not been easy.

“It’s pretty frustrating,” Carter told the Orlando Sentinel. “Just being a competitor I am. I want to be out there helping my team [in] any way I can. At the end of the day, I’m also a believer everything happens for a reason. Just keeping God in my life, [and] continue to pray. I feel like those things kept me kind of sane through this whole situation. I’ve already had an injury history of just getting hurt throughout my career so far, so it was kind of frustrating. But, it’s all good. I’m coming back so I’m looking towards the future.”

Carter last played on Nov. 18 in a win against his former Chicago Bulls, where he scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Before heading to the sidelines, Carter was averaging a career-best 16.6 points to go with 9.1 rebounds per game. He was also shooting 34.6 percent from the three-point line, another career mark for him.

The Magic has found ways to win without him, but bringing Carter back to the lineup will certainly be a big boost for Orlando.

